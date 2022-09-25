Home States Kerala

BJP national president arrives on two-day visit to Kerala

Nadda will take part in an interaction with the beneficiaries of Central Government schemes in Kottayam followed by a visit to the Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage centre.

Published: 25th September 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP national president J P Nadda arrived in Kochi on Sunday on a two-day visit to Kerala. He was received by the state BJP leaders at Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery. After the reception function at the airport, the BJP national president left for Chengamanad where he took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at Srirangam auditorium. He will also participate in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya commemoration programme.

After attending these programmes, Nadda will take part in an interaction with the beneficiaries of Central Government schemes in Kottayam followed by a visit to the Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage centre. He will also plant saplings on the banks of the Meenachil  River before inaugurating the BJP district office at Nagampadam and then leave for Thiruvananthapuram.

