CPI state conference from Friday; Kanam Rajendran likely to get third term

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All set for its state conference, the CPI has been able to increase its membership from 1.2 lakh in 2016 to 1.77 lakh now. Briefing the media ahead of the state conference, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said 57,000 new members have joined the CPI after he took over as state secretary in 2016. These include those from other political parties including the CPM, he said.

The CPI state conference, ahead of the 24th Party Congress, will begin in the state capital on Friday.

CPI general secretary D Raja will inaugurate the delegates’ session at Tagore Theatre on Saturday.

As many as 563 delegates will attend the meet that will conclude on October 3 when the new state council and secretary will be elected. Incumbent state secretary Kanam Rajendran is likely to get a third consecutive term.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his TN counterpart M K Stalin will address a seminar on ‘Federalism and state-Centre relations’ to be held at Tagore Theatre on Saturday. Noted environmentalist Vandana Shiva will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Gandhiji and Today’s India’ at Ayyankali Hall on Sunday. Senior leader and central control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran will hoist the flag at Putharikandam at 4 pm on Friday.

State secretary Kanam Rajendran will address the subsequent public meet which will be presided over by minister G R Anil. Pannian Raveendran, central secretariat member Binoy Viswam, central executive member K E Ismayil, ministers K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchurani and deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar too are expected to speak on the occasion.

On Saturday morning,veteran leader C Divakaran will hoist the flag at Tagore Theatre. In addition to general secretary D Raja, the delegates’ meet will also be attended by senior leaders Atul Kumar Anjan, Binoy Viswam, Pannian Raveendran and K E Ismayil. Responding to questions, Kanam didn’t reject the possibility of his third term as state secretary. As per party norms, the state secretary can have up to three terms.

He however rejected reports on factionalism within the party. “We have no concerns or worries about possible elections in the state conference. The CPI has always supported inner-party democracy. Just because a few district conferences witnessed contests does not necessarily mean that there’s factionalism within the party. The CPI stands as one group. The rest is mere media speculation,” said Kanam.

Certain complaints and opinions that have come up against the chief minister at some district conferences need not be termed as the party’s opinion. These are remarks by just some individual members.Some complaints that have come up from delegates after district conferences will come up for consideration before the new state council.The party was able to follow its decision to ensure 15 per cent representation for women in all committees, said Kanam.

Answering questions on the absence of prominent woman leader Annie Raja at the state conference, Kanam said those proposed by the national executive to represent the national leadership, are attending the conference.

