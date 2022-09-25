IUML opposes move to revise school timings

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The IUML on Saturday came out against the M A Khader Committee’s recommendation to set new timings for schools from 8 am to 1 pm. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said the recommendation would affect the religious studies offered in madrasas in the state.

“Muslim organisations have expressed their concerns over the recommendation. Religious institutions, including the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, run madrasas in the state. Children study in these institutions from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. Hence, changing the school time will affect the religious studies of many students. Religious studies are significant to instill moral values in society.

Hence, the state government should discuss the recommendation with religious organisations, people’s representatives, and political parties before trying to implement it,” he said. The government should not take a decision in the matter in a hurry, he said.

“Earlier, the government had to withdraw its decision to leave appointments in Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission and to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools. Hence, the government should discuss the recommendation to change the school timings with religious and political leaders first, instead of withdrawing it after facing protests from various corners,” Salam added.

