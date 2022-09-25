Kerala University emerges govt-guv battleground; varsity plans twin strategy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the chief minister alleging a ‘Sangh Parivar agenda’ behind Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s move to go ahead with the appointment of a new vice-chancellor in Kerala University, the LDF government will certainly pull all the stops to thwart the Raj Bhavan’s move. The incumbent Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai’s term ends on October 24. In the wake of an ugly slugfest, the state government and the governor are equally adamant to gain the upper-hand in the appointment to the top post, indicated sources.

The LDF-dominated senate of the university is learnt to have planned a twin strategy to scuttle the governor’s move, reportedly at the behest of the government. The governor recently went ahead and constituted the search-cum-selection committee, leaving the slot of the varsity senate representative vacant and to be filled in due course. The move came after the senate chose its nominee to the search committee but did not convey the decision to the Raj Bhavan, reportedly to ensure that the governor does not have his way in vice-chancellor selection.

In the wake of the governor’s repeated direction, the varsity senate will meet again but sources said various technicalities will be cited to further delay choosing its nominee to the three-member panel. “It is understood that the delaying tactics will continue till the expiry of the term of the search committee, constituted on August 5,” said a syndicate member.

There are also attempts to employ the second strategy to legally challenge the governor’s move to kickstart the process of vice-chancellor selection without the senate nominee. As per existing university rules, the search-cum-selection committee will have nominees - of the Chancellor (Governor), the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the varsity senate.

Meanwhile, the assembly has passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill but the legislation is yet to receive the governor’s assent. The legislation increases the number of members of the vice-chancellor search committee from three to five.

“With the inclusion of the nominees of the government and the state higher education council, their support would go to the government’s choice. The university nominee is also expected to adopt a stance favourable to the ruling dispensation,” said a source. However, the governor has indicated that he is in no mood to give his assent to the bill which he alleges was aimed at facilitating government interference.

