Law and order situation in Left ruled Kerala 'deteriorating' very fast: Nadda 

By PTI

KOCHI: Days after Kerala witnessed widespread violence after a hartal was called by PFI, BJP national chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the law and order situation in the Left ruled state was deteriorating very fast.

Nadda also accused the Left government of being "tainted" and "neck deep" in corruption and other scams, including the gold scam and said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office was "not out of the frame of corruption" and the "heat of gold scam" has also reached it.

He charged the state government with 'supporting' fringe elements.

At the inauguration of a BJP district committee office here, the saffron party's president said, "The CPI(M) government in Kerala is a tainted government. Violence is taking place, law and order is going down. This government is fully neck deep in corruption, may it be a gold scam or other scams."

"We have to fight it out. Law and order is deteriorating very fast. Fringe elements are getting full support and state-sponsored lawlessness is going on."

ALSO READ: Widespread attacks on KSRTC buses and shops during PFI hartal in Ernakulam

Nadda also blamed the Left dispensation for creating a situation where the state will "end up in a debt trap" and added that its debts have allegedly almost doubled to over Rs three lakh crores.

"The present government, the LDF government, the CPI(M) government, is trying to create a situation where the government will be in a debt trap and the debt has almost doubled. If I talk about corruption, even the CM's office is not out of the frame of corruption. It is very much in the ambit of corruption."

"If I talk about the gold scam, the heat has even reached the CMO. Drug menace, fringe elements are on the rise and not only that you will also see that lawlessness is there.," he said earlier in the day while speaking at a meeting of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries here.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was also present at the inauguration, spoke along similar lines when he accused the Left government of not taking action to prevent the violence caused in Kerala on Friday allegedly by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"The PFI leaders were arrested in raids across the country, but the hartal and violence occurred in Kerala only," he said.

ALSO READ| PFI hatched plot to terrorise people: NIA

Nadda, in his address, urged the people to support the BJP by claiming that not only was it the largest party in the world, with a membership of 18 crores, but it was also the only national party in the country as other national parties have "shrunk".

"There is no other national party left except us. All other national parties have been reduced to state and regional parties. They have shrunk. Even the Indian National Congress is no longer a national party. It is not even an Indian party anymore. It has become a bhai-behen, brothers and sisters, party," he said Nadda claimed that BJP was now fighting regional parties which are also family parties.

He was also of the view that "in coming times we will defeat the Left and Congress in Kerala" and "the BJP lotus would bloom here".

In the earlier event, the senior BJP leader pointed out that many party workers have been murdered or physically marginalised in Kerala and said that there is no place for violence in a democracy, "that too state-sponsored violence".

"In a democracy, there is no place for violence. There is only a place for arguments and discussions. But we see that physical assaults, violence, that too state-sponsored violence, goes on," he said then.

Nadda said that if the people of Kerala want the state to develop, have the infrastructure, be corruption free and the public be empowered, then they should "support" and "empower" policies and programmes of the BJP.

ALSO READ: Special court grants custody of 11 PFI activists to NIA till September 30

"The only way is to support the BJP," he said.

At both events, he also said that various scheme and welfare measures, like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and PM Kisan Yojana, have been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that crores of families across the country have benefitted from the same.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who spoke at the earlier event, said that the PM was emphasising on "dream and deliver" whereas many people "just dream and never deliver".

He also said that Modi has created a world record by remaining as a political head of a state and then the Centre continuously for a period of 20 years

KOCHI: Days after Kerala witnessed widespread violence after a hartal was called by PFI, BJP national chief JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that the law and order situation in the Left ruled state was deteriorating very fast. Nadda also accused the Left government of being "tainted" and "neck deep" in corruption and other scams, including the gold scam and said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office was "not out of the frame of corruption" and the "heat of gold scam" has also reached it. He charged the state government with 'supporting' fringe elements. At the inauguration of a BJP district committee office here, the saffron party's president said, "The CPI(M) government in Kerala is a tainted government. Violence is taking place, law and order is going down. This government is fully neck deep in corruption, may it be a gold scam or other scams." "We have to fight it out. Law and order is deteriorating very fast. Fringe elements are getting full support and state-sponsored lawlessness is going on." ALSO READ: Widespread attacks on KSRTC buses and shops during PFI hartal in Ernakulam Nadda also blamed the Left dispensation for creating a situation where the state will "end up in a debt trap" and added that its debts have allegedly almost doubled to over Rs three lakh crores. "The present government, the LDF government, the CPI(M) government, is trying to create a situation where the government will be in a debt trap and the debt has almost doubled. If I talk about corruption, even the CM's office is not out of the frame of corruption. It is very much in the ambit of corruption." "If I talk about the gold scam, the heat has even reached the CMO. Drug menace, fringe elements are on the rise and not only that you will also see that lawlessness is there.," he said earlier in the day while speaking at a meeting of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries here. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, who was also present at the inauguration, spoke along similar lines when he accused the Left government of not taking action to prevent the violence caused in Kerala on Friday allegedly by the Popular Front of India (PFI). "The PFI leaders were arrested in raids across the country, but the hartal and violence occurred in Kerala only," he said. ALSO READ| PFI hatched plot to terrorise people: NIA Nadda, in his address, urged the people to support the BJP by claiming that not only was it the largest party in the world, with a membership of 18 crores, but it was also the only national party in the country as other national parties have "shrunk". "There is no other national party left except us. All other national parties have been reduced to state and regional parties. They have shrunk. Even the Indian National Congress is no longer a national party. It is not even an Indian party anymore. It has become a bhai-behen, brothers and sisters, party," he said Nadda claimed that BJP was now fighting regional parties which are also family parties. He was also of the view that "in coming times we will defeat the Left and Congress in Kerala" and "the BJP lotus would bloom here". In the earlier event, the senior BJP leader pointed out that many party workers have been murdered or physically marginalised in Kerala and said that there is no place for violence in a democracy, "that too state-sponsored violence". "In a democracy, there is no place for violence. There is only a place for arguments and discussions. But we see that physical assaults, violence, that too state-sponsored violence, goes on," he said then. Nadda said that if the people of Kerala want the state to develop, have the infrastructure, be corruption free and the public be empowered, then they should "support" and "empower" policies and programmes of the BJP. ALSO READ: Special court grants custody of 11 PFI activists to NIA till September 30 "The only way is to support the BJP," he said. At both events, he also said that various scheme and welfare measures, like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and PM Kisan Yojana, have been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that crores of families across the country have benefitted from the same. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who spoke at the earlier event, said that the PM was emphasising on "dream and deliver" whereas many people "just dream and never deliver". He also said that Modi has created a world record by remaining as a political head of a state and then the Centre continuously for a period of 20 years