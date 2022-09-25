Rs 3 crore earmarked for women directors: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Film Awards has helped Malayalam cinema explore fresh themes and new narrative styles during the past fifty years, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after presenting the 2021 films awards in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Professional approach and people’s trust are the highlights of the State Film Awards, he said, adding that it is an encouragement and inspiration for the people involved. “Malayalam films released in 2021 had powerful themes. The films selected for the awards uphold progressive values and tell the stories of the marginalised and the oppressed,” said the CM.

For instance, he says, ‘Avasavyooham’, which won the best film award forces the audience to give due regard to all forms of life. “While the second best film ‘Chavittu’ marks the protest of the downtrodden against the upper class,” he said.Quoting another winning entry ‘Nishiddho’, he said that the government wants to see more women working in the technical sector of cinema. The movie was made using the assistance allocated by the government for women directors. According to the CM, a budget of Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for women directors.

The winners this year also include a transwoman, Neha, which is the first ever in the history of the awards. Neha won the award for her acting in the film ‘Antharam’. The CM presented the JC Daniel Award for lifetime achievement to director K P Kumaran. Senior journalist Sasikumar was given the maiden lifetime achievement award in the television sector.

Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan presided over the function. A booklet on the 2021 awards was released by Education Minister V Sivankutty by handing over a copy to Transport Minister Antony Raju.

