Vizhinjam protest: CPM intervenes, MV Govindan holds talks with agitators

The CPM intervened in the issue as the fishermen agitation against the port project has been going on indefinitely.

Protesters against the Vizhinjam port project clash with JPS workers at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM leadership has started talks to end the deadlock over Vizhinjam protest. The party began mediatory talks on the issue after ministerial-level talks remained inconclusive and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan started intervening in the matter. The next round of talks with the government is likely on Tuesday.  

The CPM intervened in the issue as the fishermen agitation against the port project has been going on indefinitely. Party state secretary M V Govindan held talks with the agitators on Saturday. The agitators expressed satisfaction over the move by the party leadership after the talks at AKG Centre that lasted for around 25 minutes. After the talks, Latin Archdiocese vicar general Yujin H Perera said the party leadership responded in an understanding manner.

The CPM secretary agreed to intervene to address the issue. “He promised to give necessary directives to the cabinet sub-committee to resolve the issue. We hope, accordingly a proper decision will be taken,” he said while expressing hope that the government will take a correct stance. There’s no time frame fixed for the next round of talks, he said.The CPM leadership intervened in the matter and called the agitators for talks after fourth round of discussions by the cabinet sub-committee failed to resolve the matter.

