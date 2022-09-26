Governor firm on having his way in Kerala University VC selection; issues ultimatum to varsity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seems to be firm on appointing a new Vice-Chancellor to the University of Kerala as per existing rules, even as legislation that amends the VC selection process is awaiting his assent. The Raj Bhavan has written to the University with an ultimatum to provide the name of the Senate nominee to select a new Vice Chancellor by Monday (September 26.)

Meanwhile, the varsity maintained that a meeting of the Senate would need 10 days' prior notice and choosing its nominee by Monday was not possible.

As per existing University rules, the search cum selection committee should have nominees of the Chancellor (Governor), the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the varsity Senate. Khan had constituted the panel with the first two members on August 5 and asked the varsity to propose its nominee in due course.

The university Senate had chosen its nominee to the search committee earlier but did not convey the decision to the Raj Bhavan, reportedly to ensure that the Governor does not have his way in Vice Chancellor selection.

When the Governor earlier asked the university to give its nominee to the search committee, the varsity wrote back saying the constitution of a search-cum-selection committee without including the Senate’s nominee was “legally untenable”. The Senate had also passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Raj Bhavan’s move to constitute the selection committee.

The term of the incumbent Vice Chancellor ends on October 24 and the selection process needs to be completed within three months of constituting the search committee. There is a provision to give a one-month extension to the search panel if the process is not completed in three months.

The Assembly had recently passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill but it is yet to get the Governor's assent. Along with nominees of the Chancellor, UGC and university Senate, a nominee of the state government and of the state higher education council will also be included as per the amendment bill. This was aimed at ensuring greater leverage for the state government in the Vice Chancellor selection process.

