Home States Kerala

Kerala: Save paper, apply for leave only online, government tells staff

Once implemented, employees can apply either through website/mobile app or SPARK

Published: 26th September 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online leave applications will become mandatory for government employees in a few weeks. This is part of the government’s policy to make offices paperless to the maximum.

When implemented, employees will have two options to submit a leave application: either through the website or mobile app of the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala or SPARK. Physical applications will not be accepted in any office except for leave without allowance that requires physical file processing.

Recently, the government has restricted the issue of pay slips on salary payments. “It will help in saving at least 1.5 lakh A4 papers every month. Previously, the drawing and disbursing officer (DDOs) in charge of salary payment at an office would take printouts of salary slips of all colleagues. Many of them would not even bother to take their slips. There were some isolated cases in which employees fabricated pay slips to submit along with loan applications to banks,” said a source.

In the new system, pay slips can be taken by an employee by logging in to his online SPARK account or by making a request with the DDO. In either case, the slip will bear the details of the person who took the printout which would be a deterrent against frauds. 

The present system giving unhindered access to DDOs will continue until mid-December by which all employees have to familiarise with the new system. The Android and iOS versions of the “SPARK on Mobile” app are available on Google PlayStore and App Store, respectively. The app offers facilities like salary slip view and submitting requests for leave, outside duty and compensatory off. Attendance punching will be linked with the app in near future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leave application Kerala Government SPARK
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp