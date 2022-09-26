Home States Kerala

Kerala: Tropical Titans regains top spot on Champions Boat League table

After three races, Mighty Oars is second in the table with 27 points and Ripple Breakers, with 24 points, is in the third spot.

Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) wins the Pulinkunnu Boat Race at Kuttanad in Alappuzha on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan, rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans), has regained the top spot in the Champions Boat League (CBL-II) table with 29 points after an impressive win in the Rajiv Gandhi Trophy Boat Race at Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad on Saturday. 

It was the third race of the CBL season II. Asserting its supremacy on the Pampa, Tropical Titans finished the race in  3:49.51 minutes. Punnamada Boat Club’s Veeyapuram Chundan (Ripple Breakers) and NCDC’s Nadubhagam Chundan (Mighty Oars) finished in second and third places, respectively.

After three races, Mighty Oars is second in the table with 27 points and Ripple Breakers, with 24 points, is in the third spot. The next race will be held on the Muvattupuzha river at Piravom in Ernakulam on October 1. 

Each participating team will get a cash award of Rs 4 lakh. The winners of the league will get an additional Rs 5 lakh, followed by Rs 3 lakh for the runner-up and Rs 1 lakh for the second runner-up.

The CBL races, after next Saturday’s at Piravom, will be at Marine Drive, Kochi (October 8), Kottappuram near Kodungallur (October 15), Kainakary in Alappuzha (October 22), Thazhathangadi near Kottayam (October 29), Pandanad near Chengannur (November 5), Kayamkulam in Alappuzha (November 12) and Kallada in Kollam (November 19), before the finals at President’s Trophy in Kollam (November 26).

