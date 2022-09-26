Principals in Kerala's government colleges appointed violating norms: Forum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Save University Forum, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Left outfits representing students, teachers and non-teaching staff in the higher education sector, has alleged that the appointment of principals in government colleges are being done by violating the UGC norms. The principals in polytechnic colleges in the state should have the qualifications prescribed by the All India Council of Technical Education. However, people without the said qualification are being appointed, alleged the organisation.

“Part-time MTech degree holders have been appointed as principals in polytechnic colleges which is against the AICTE norms. Appointments in government colleges should be done as per the norms prescribed by the UGC and AICTE. The Collegiate Education Department and the PSC had recommended the names of 43 principals from 120 principal applicants with the UGC-prescribed qualifications,” said SUF chairman R S Sasi Kumar.

He alleged that the higher education minister’s office held over the list of people recommended by the Public Service Commission two months ago due to the intervention of the teachers’ associations.

However, the appointment orders have not been sent to the chosen applicants. As a result, senior professors in the colleges are given charge as principals.

The organisation argued that the post of principals in 66 government colleges in the state have been lying vacant for the past four years. The delay in the appointment of principals has also affected the prospects of assistant professors who are on the PSC rank list.

