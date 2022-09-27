Arrest of 13 Sri Lankan refugees in Kerala: Illegal migration charges dropped against minors

Rahul R By

KOLLAM: Two weeks after the Kollam police arrested 13 Sri Lankan refugees for trying to illegally migrate to Australia, the police have dropped charges against three minors among the arrested. Two girls, aged 14 and 17, besides a 5-year-old boy, who's also an autistic patient were not charged and set free, since they are minors.

Currently, both the girls are staying at the Government Children’s Home For Girls in Kozhikode while the boy is with his mother at Attakulangara correctional home, Thiruvananthapuram. Charges against them under the Indian foreigners act, 1946 were removed.

The counsel who appeared for the refugees expressed happiness over the decision. The two girls will be produced before the Kollam first class judicial magistrate court on Wednesday. After hearing, the girls will be handed over to the Child welfare committee. The boy will be allowed to stay with his parents at Attakulangara correctional home, as he requires motherly care, said Defence counsel Rahul VI.

''We are happy with the decision. It has been a tough week for all of us. We could heave a sigh of relief earlier when the Kollam first class magistrate court ordered medical examination of the accused every alternative day," defense counsel told The New Indian Express.

He termed police charging minors with sections under the Indian foreigners act, unfortunate. "It is unfortunate that minors, including a 5 years old boy suffering from autism, were charged as accused. I have informed the parents of the three minors about the decision. The parents of these children are now at Attakulangara correctional home," he said.

The 13 Sri Lankan refugees were arrested from Vaddy harbor at Thangassery in Kollam. According to the Police, they were planning to go to Australia or Canada by boat from Kollam. The agent who took money from them to facilitate their travel is yet to be arrested.

