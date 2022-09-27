Home States Kerala

Arrest of 13 Sri Lankan refugees in Kerala: Illegal migration charges dropped against minors

The counsel who appeared for the refugees expressed happiness over the decision.

Published: 27th September 2022 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

sri lankan refugees tamil refugees

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Two weeks after the Kollam police arrested 13 Sri Lankan refugees for trying to illegally migrate to Australia, the police have dropped charges against three minors among the arrested. Two girls, aged 14 and 17, besides a 5-year-old boy, who's also an autistic patient were not charged and set free, since they are minors.  

Currently, both the girls are staying at the Government Children’s Home For Girls in Kozhikode while the boy is with his mother at Attakulangara correctional home, Thiruvananthapuram. Charges against them under the Indian foreigners act, 1946 were removed.

The counsel who appeared for the refugees expressed happiness over the decision. The two girls will be produced before the Kollam first class judicial magistrate court on Wednesday. After hearing, the girls will be handed over to the Child welfare committee. The boy will be allowed to stay with his parents at Attakulangara correctional home, as he requires motherly care, said Defence counsel Rahul VI.  

''We are happy with the decision. It has been a tough week for all of us. We could heave a sigh of relief earlier when the Kollam first class magistrate court ordered medical examination of the accused every alternative day," defense counsel told The New Indian Express.  

He termed police charging minors with sections under the Indian foreigners act,  unfortunate. "It is unfortunate that minors, including a 5 years old boy suffering from autism, were charged as accused. I have informed the parents of the three minors about the decision. The parents of these children are now at Attakulangara correctional home," he said.

The 13 Sri Lankan refugees were arrested from Vaddy harbor at Thangassery in Kollam. According to the Police, they were planning to go to Australia or Canada by boat from Kollam. The agent who took money from them to facilitate their travel is yet to be arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegally migrate to Australia Kollam police set free three minors Sri Lankans
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp