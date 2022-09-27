Home States Kerala

Hospitality, travel new focal areas of KSUM

To observe World Tourism Day, KSUM introduced some of the leading startups in the segment.  

Tourist, tourism, traveller

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s time to ‘rethink tourism’ this year and the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is doing just that by promoting startups that are in the segment. Travel and hospitality are becoming focal sectors in the incubation activities of the KSUM, which is promoting such firms in a big way by acknowledging their bright prospects.

“Kerala has for a quarter century been a major tourism destination of national as well as global reputation. Now, there is a further change to that culture with Covid having almost subsided and the world returning to near-normalcy,” said KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika.

Aiming at capitalising on the resurgence of the tourism industry, KSUM-incubated six-year-old Campper has listed around 200 campsites in southern India.

