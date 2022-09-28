Home States Kerala

BJP accuses Kerala minister of 'close links' with banned Rehab India foundation

Ahammad Devarkovil, who holds Ports, Museum and Archaeology portfolios in the Vijayan government, termed the BJP allegation 'unfounded.'

Published: 28th September 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Ahammad Devarkovil

Indian National League (INL) leader and state minister Ahammad Devarkovil. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP in Kerala on Wednesday accused Indian National League (INL) leader and state minister Ahammad Devarkovil of having 'close links' with the banned outfit Rehab India Foundation, an allied organisation of the Popular Front of India, and sought his removal from the state cabinet.

However, the minister outrightly denied the charges of the saffron party leadership, saying it was yet another attempt by BJP state chief K Surendran to make his presence felt in the media by raising "ridiculous nonsense."

INL, formed by leaders who had parted ways with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) years ago, is a coalition partner in the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Devarkovil, who holds Ports, Museum and Archaeology portfolios in the Vijayan government, termed the BJP and Surendran's allegation connecting him and his party with the banned outft as 'unfounded.'

"To oppose all types of terrorist groups without any compromise is the declared policy of the INL, the Left front and the state cabinet," the minister said in a statement.

READ HERE | Kerala PFI general secretary announces outfit has been disbanded; nabbed

However, Surendran alleged that INL had links with the Rehab Foundation and it was shocking to know that minister Devarkovil had connections with the outlawed outfit.

Further charging INL chief Muhammed Sulaiman with being the chairman of the Foundation, he sought to know how can a party having direct ties with a terror funding organisation be a part of the state cabinet.

"The Chief Minister should give an answer. If the state government respects the sovereignty and integrity of the country, the minister should be expelled from the cabinet. The INL should be kicked out of the Left front," Surendran demanded.

It was dangerous to have the leader of a party, linked to an outfit, which was trying to destroy the country, in the state cabinet, the BJP leader added.

He also warned of mass agitations if Devarkovil was allowed to continue as minister.

Rehab India Foundation, registered as a non-governmental organisation, was one among the several allied outfits banned along with PFI by the Centre through a late-night notification.

READ HERE | Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahammad Devarkovil PFI ban Rehab India Foundation
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp