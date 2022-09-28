Guv Khan-Kerala University tussle heading for legal showdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tussle between the governor and the Kerala University seems to be headed for a legal showdown with Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai making it clear on Tuesday that the varsity cannot provide the name of the Senate’s nominee to the panel to choose the new VC. Arif Mohammed Khan had issued an ultimatum that the name be given by Monday.

Objecting to the governor unilaterally constituting a two- member committee to select the new VC keeping its nominee’s post vacant, the Senate had earlier passed a resolution that urged Khan to disband the committee. Citing the Senate’s resolution, Pillai informed the Syndicate that there was no use in calling a fresh meeting of the Senate as its resolution still stands. The decision was then conveyed to the Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the governor is understood to be adamant on carrying out the process of choosing a new VC without much delay. Pillai’s term ends on October 24. The process to select a new VC needs to be completed within three months of constituting the search committee. There is a provision to give a one-month extension to the panel if the process is not completed in three months.

Sources said Khan may soon direct the two-member panel constituted by him to issue a notification calling for applications from VC hopefuls. The possibility of disciplinary action against the incumbent VC has also not been ruled out.

“The governor (who is out of the state) has been apprised of the latest developments. However, no specific direction has been received from him yet,” said a source close to the Raj Bhavan. Khan is expected to return to the state on October 3.

Meanwhile, university sources said a few Senate members were contemplating to approach the court against the governor’s ‘unilateral’ action of constituting the two-member committee. As per the existing university rules, the panel should have nominees of the chancellor (governor), the UGC and the Senate. However, the Raj Bhavan believes it has an upper-hand if the matter reaches the court. “The university’s non-cooperative stance despite repeated reminders would prove counterproductive for it if the governor’s action is challenged in court,” said a source.

