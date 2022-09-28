Home States Kerala

Guv Khan-Kerala University tussle heading for legal showdown

Meanwhile, the governor is understood to be adamant on carrying out the process of choosing a new VC without much delay.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tussle between the governor and the Kerala University seems to be headed for a legal showdown with Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai making it clear on Tuesday that the varsity cannot provide the name of the Senate’s nominee to the panel to choose the new VC. Arif Mohammed Khan had issued an ultimatum that the name be given by Monday.

Objecting to the governor unilaterally constituting a two- member committee to select the new VC keeping its nominee’s post vacant, the Senate had earlier passed a resolution that urged Khan to disband the committee. Citing the Senate’s resolution, Pillai informed the Syndicate that there was no use in calling a fresh meeting of the Senate as its resolution still stands. The decision was then conveyed to the Raj Bhavan.  

Meanwhile, the governor is understood to be adamant on carrying out the process of choosing a new VC without much delay. Pillai’s term ends on October 24. The process to select a new VC needs to be completed within three months of constituting the search committee. There is a provision to give a one-month extension to the panel if the process is not completed in three months.

Sources said Khan may soon direct the two-member panel constituted by him to issue a notification calling for applications from VC hopefuls. The possibility of disciplinary action against the incumbent VC has also not been ruled out.

“The governor (who is out of the state) has been apprised of the latest developments. However, no specific direction  has been received from him yet,” said a source close to the Raj Bhavan. Khan is expected to return to the state on October 3.

Meanwhile, university sources said a few Senate members were contemplating to approach the court against the governor’s ‘unilateral’ action of constituting the two-member committee. As per the existing university rules, the panel should have nominees of the chancellor (governor), the UGC and the Senate.  However, the Raj Bhavan believes it has an upper-hand if the matter reaches the court.  “The university’s non-cooperative stance despite repeated reminders would prove counterproductive for it if the governor’s action is challenged in court,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp