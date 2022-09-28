JP Nadda meets catholic Bishops; BJP, church mum

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM/T’PURAM: Even as the BJP is making all-out efforts to woo Christian voters in Kerala, party president J P Nadda has held a closed-door meeting with archbishops of two major Christian denominations triggering speculations.

Nadda met Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop of Changanassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church and Mar Mathew Moolakkattu, Archbishop of the Kottayam diocese of the Knanaya Church, on Sunday at the Knanaya Church’s Educity campus at Thellakom in Kottayam.

The meeting assumes importance as it occurred soon after the formation of Bharatiya Christian Sangamam (BCS), an organisation floated by political and community leaders of various Christian Church denominations. Highly placed sources said the meeting was part of the BJP’s “confidence building measures” with minorities. The party has been trying to connect with the Christian community in Kerala for some time now. The meeting was part of a goodwill gesture to take the Church leadership into confidence, they said.

It was just a casual visit, say Church sources

Both the Church leadership and the BJP refused to disclose what transpired in the meeting. “Nadda had visited Educity. It was just a casual visit and there is nothing political about it,” said Knanaya Church sources.

Interestingly, the BJP too kept the details of the visit restricted to just the party top brass so as to avoid unnecessary discussions in the public domain over the visit. The BJP chief was accompanied by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar and party state president K Surendran.

KOTTAYAM/T’PURAM: Even as the BJP is making all-out efforts to woo Christian voters in Kerala, party president J P Nadda has held a closed-door meeting with archbishops of two major Christian denominations triggering speculations. Nadda met Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop of Changanassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church and Mar Mathew Moolakkattu, Archbishop of the Kottayam diocese of the Knanaya Church, on Sunday at the Knanaya Church’s Educity campus at Thellakom in Kottayam. The meeting assumes importance as it occurred soon after the formation of Bharatiya Christian Sangamam (BCS), an organisation floated by political and community leaders of various Christian Church denominations. Highly placed sources said the meeting was part of the BJP’s “confidence building measures” with minorities. The party has been trying to connect with the Christian community in Kerala for some time now. The meeting was part of a goodwill gesture to take the Church leadership into confidence, they said. It was just a casual visit, say Church sources Both the Church leadership and the BJP refused to disclose what transpired in the meeting. “Nadda had visited Educity. It was just a casual visit and there is nothing political about it,” said Knanaya Church sources. Interestingly, the BJP too kept the details of the visit restricted to just the party top brass so as to avoid unnecessary discussions in the public domain over the visit. The BJP chief was accompanied by Union Minister V Muraleedharan, BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar and party state president K Surendran.