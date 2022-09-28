Home States Kerala

Kerala’s fight against child porn gets Canadian upgrade

The licences of the two software were handed over by a senior official of Magnet Forensics to state police chief Anil Kant during the police’s cOcOn cyber conference that was held in Kochi recently.

Child pornography

By Shan A S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have strengthened their arsenal to take on perverts circulating child porn on the internet, by joining hands with a Canadian cyber forensics firm and acquiring two software that would help them build an airtight case against the offenders.

Magnet Axiom and Magnet Outrider, the software made by Canada-based Magnet Forensics, will enhance the capability of the state police’s Counter Child Sexual Exploitation Centre in recovering and analysing digital evidence, even the data that was deleted.

The licences of the two software were handed over by a senior official of Magnet Forensics to state police chief Anil Kant during the police’s cOcOn cyber conference that was held in Kochi recently. The licences, given to the state police for free under the firm’s corporate social responsibility drive, are valid for one year. Agencies of various countries are already using the two software.

Magnet Axiom helps recover, process and analyse digital evidence – even deleted data – gathered from Android or Apple smartphones, the cloud as well as Windows, Mac, Chrome and Linux devices. It can also create reports and share portable case files.

Software will enhance our capacity: Cyberdome officer

Outrider is a live analysis tool that can help successfully navigate the noisy data (data that is corrupt or meaningless) and find illicit content, in this case content of child sexual abuse. The tool provides real-time updates of dark web apps and other proscribed contents stored in a device. It also can scan a large cache of files faster and help determine whether a device requires further analysis.

The two software will help the police combat the child porn menace with enhanced efficiency, said Cyberdome nodal officer P Prakash.“The state police have been carrying out a special drive – Operation P-Hunt – to identify and locate people uploading and sharing child porn. The addition of the software will enhance our capacity and help us mount better offensives,” he said. The police have registered over 1,300 cases and arrested more than 300 people under Operation P-Hunt since its launch in 2017.

