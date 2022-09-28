Home States Kerala

Yechury happy with response to Bharat Jodo Yatra, but Pinarayi isn’t: Jairam Ramesh

He also said the CPM in Kerala is rattled by the public response the yatra has received.

Published: 28th September 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi and VD Satheesan are all smiles as Jairam Ramesh makes a point during the press conference on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Angamaly on Thursday | TP Sooraj

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday came down heavily on the CPM for claiming that Rahul Gandhi was not making strong political statements during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the CPM in Kerala acts as the A team of the BJP.

“The Congress is the only party in the country which makes no pacts with the BJP. The CPM had made ties with the BJP in 1989 to support V P Singh as the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi has already raised issues including unemployment and price rise during the yatra. When asked about the arrests of Popular Front of India (PFI) members, he categorically said both majority communalism and minority communalism are dangerous to the nation. What other strong political statements should be made by Rahul Gandhi?” Jairam Ramesh asked.

He also said the CPM in Kerala is rattled by the public response the yatra has received. “The CPM outside Kerala is happy seeing the enthusiastic public response to the yatra, but the state unit is worried. Comrade (Sitaram) Yechury is happy to see the response to the yatra, but Comrade (Pinarayi) Vijayan is not.

The CPM outside Kerala wants the consolidation of secular forces to defeat the BJP. But the CPM in Kerala promotes the BJP to weaken the Congress,” he said.  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan makes remarks against Congress to escape from the SNC Lavalin case. “The Lavalin case haunts Vijayan. He makes comments against Congress to make (Narendra) Modi happy so that the Lavalin is put in cold storage,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Jairam Ramesh CPM Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp