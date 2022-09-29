Abhimanyu’s kin say Campus Front ban will reduce bloodshed in colleges

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The memories of the scary night during which his younger brother’s life was snatched from them flashed across Parijith’s mind on Wednesday when the news of the Central government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates and frontal organisations for five years appeared in the media. Abhimanyu Manoharan, an SFI leader and a second-year undergraduate student at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was stabbed to death allegedly by activists of the Campus Front of India and SDPI on June 2, 2018 midnight following differences over wall graffiti welcoming newcomers to the campus. Parijith, welcomed the Centre’s decision, saying that banning of PFI and its frontal organisations including Campus Front will help reduce bloodshed and violence on the campuses in Kerala. Alleging that the political ideology of PFI and its affiliates is based on violence, Parijith said it is high time such organisations were banished from the community. “Campus Front couldn’t make any political progress on campuses in the state so far since the students don’t feel the need of such an aggressive political organisation,” he said. He alleged that the front, instead of working for the people, is engaged in killing them.