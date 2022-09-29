Actors molested, police examine CCTV footage at Kozhikode mall

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have launched an investigation into the sexual harassment complaints of two Malayalam actresses. The actors faced sexual harassment at a mall in Kozhikode during a movie promotional event on Tuesday evening.

While coming out after the event, a man in the crowd inappropriately touched the female actors. “The promotion of the film was going well. We received a good reception during the promotion(al) events in different places of Kozhikode. But the event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security (men) were struggling to control the crowd.

After the event, one guy misbehaved with me and my colleague. My colleague didn’t even have time to recognise the person or react. It was so crowded. After that, someone misbehaved with me too. Although I was shocked at first, I responded immediately,” posted one of the actors on social media. She also said she wishes that no one should have such bad experiences.

Many people have expressed their support under the post of the actor. The female actors lodged a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police and Kozhikode city police commissioner. An inspection was conducted at the mall in Thondayad where the incident took place under the leadership of the DCP A Srinivas on Wednesday. The police team examined the CCTV footage.

BRING ACTOR ABUSERS TO BOOK: WOMEN’S PANEL

Kozhikode: Condemning the harassment, the Kerala State Women’s Commission has urged the police to intervene and take immediate action against the abusers. Talking to the mediapersons in Kozhikode on Wednesday, P Sathi Devi, the chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, said, “Incidents of women being attacked amid the crowd are happening regularly, and the officials concerned are unable to take timely action against the culprits. Those involved in the crime must be brought to book.” She further added that organisers should step up security to protect the people participating in such events. “The organisers should make sure to inform these kinds of events to the police, to avoid untoward incidents. Such incidents will only degrade the goodwill of the district, and in future, these actors will avoid a visit to the district,” the chairperson said.

