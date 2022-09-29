Home States Kerala

Actors molested, police examine CCTV footage at Kozhikode mall

Many people have expressed their support under the post of the actor.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have launched an investigation into the sexual harassment complaints of two Malayalam actresses. The actors faced sexual harassment at a mall in Kozhikode during a movie promotional event on Tuesday evening.

While coming out after the event, a man in the crowd inappropriately touched the female actors. “The promotion of the film was going well. We received a good reception during the promotion(al) events in different places of Kozhikode. But the event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security (men) were struggling to control the crowd.

After the event, one guy misbehaved with me and my colleague. My colleague didn’t even have time to recognise the person or react. It was so crowded. After that, someone misbehaved with me too. Although I was shocked at first, I responded immediately,” posted one of the actors on social media. She also said she wishes that no one should have such bad experiences.

Many people have expressed their support under the post of the actor. The female actors lodged a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police and Kozhikode city police commissioner. An inspection was conducted at the mall in Thondayad where the incident took place under the leadership of the DCP A Srinivas on Wednesday. The police team examined the CCTV footage.

BRING ACTOR ABUSERS TO BOOK: WOMEN’S PANEL
Kozhikode: Condemning the harassment, the Kerala State Women’s Commission has urged the police to intervene and take immediate action against the abusers. Talking to the mediapersons in Kozhikode on Wednesday, P Sathi Devi, the chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission, said, “Incidents of women being attacked amid the crowd are happening regularly, and the officials concerned are unable to take timely action against the culprits. Those involved in the crime must be brought to book.” She further added that organisers should step up security to protect the people participating in such events. “The organisers should make sure to inform these kinds of events to the police, to avoid untoward incidents. Such incidents will only degrade the goodwill of the district, and in future, these actors will avoid a visit to the district,” the chairperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode sexual assault
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp