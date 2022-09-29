Expel Ahammed Devarkovil from Cabinet, INL from LDF: BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the INL of having links with the Popular Front of India (PFI)-affiliated Rehab India Foundation, the BJP on Wednesday demanded expulsion of Ports Minister Ahammed Devarkovil from the state cabinet and his party from the ruling LDF. The Foundation, a charity outfit, was also banned by the Union government along with PFI for alleged terror links.

However, Devarkovil denied any links with the banned outfit, and challenged BJP to prove the allegation. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that INL national president Mohammad Sulaiman was also at the helm of Rehab India Foundation. Devarkovil too has close links with the outfit, he alleged.

Surendran wondered how Devarkovil, who has links with such an outfit, can continue as a member of the state cabinet and leader of a party within the ruling coalition. “If the LDF has any concern about the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, it should expel Devarkovil from the cabinet and INL from the front. The government cannot rule in alliance with an organisation that supports anti-national activities,” he said.

Responding to the BJP’s charge, Devarkovil said Surendran seemed to be reading out from a script given by someone else. The onus is on Surendran to prove the allegations are right, the minister added.

Surendran also urged the LDF and the UDF to end the practice of ruling local bodies in the state with the support of PFI and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India.

Describing the ban on PFI as “timely”, Surendran said it was a mark of respect for those who have been martyred by the radical outfit. He said the PFI could carry out subversive activities in the state only with the blessings of both LDF and the UDF.

He termed demands of some Congress leaders to also impose a ban on the RSS “childish”. He said such a demand would only help the PFI. Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan too welcomed the ban. “Banning PFI reiterates the fact that the Narendra Modi government acts tough on forces aiming to disrupt peace and the nation’s stability. The Modi government is ensuring integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. The whole nation welcomes this decision,” he tweeted.

