Isolate radical forces politically: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said banning organisations like the PFI does not offer a solution to the issue. Instead, such forces should be politically isolated and stern administrative actions should be taken against them, Yechury said.

Yechury, however, did not fully endorse the view of the UDF and CPM state secretary MV Govindan that the RSS too should be banned. “If PFI can be banned, why can’t RSS, is what they asked,” he clarified at the AKG Centre.

He said the growth of extremism based on religious polarisation should end. In an apparent reference to BJP chief JP Nadda’s allegations that the state has turned into a hotbed of terror, Yechury said the BJP leadership should ideally direct the RSS to stop retaliatory killings. “Both the RSS and the PFI must refrain from killings and counter killings. The state administration will take strong action against all extremist organisations,” he said.

In a statement, the CPM politburo too said imposing a ban on the organisation is not a way to tackle the issue. “Past experience has shown that ban on organisations like the RSS and Maoists was not effective. There has to be firm administrative action under the existing laws against the PFI whenever it indulges in illegal or violent activities. Its sectarian and divisive ideology must be exposed and fought politically among the people,” said the statement.

