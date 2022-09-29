Home States Kerala

KSUM seeks ideas from start-ups, individuals to curb stray dog menace

KSUM will provide financial and technical assistance to implement the best ideas and solutions.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the stray dog menace becoming a major public concern in Kerala and many other states, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has convened an 'Ideathon' to tap novel ideas from start-ups as well as individuals to tackle the issue.

Through the 'Ideathon,' KSUM is looking at pragmatic and sustainable ideas and projects that can be leveraged by government agencies and civic institutions to carry out effective steps to address the problem, including vaccination, spaying, and other canine breeding control measures.

To begin with, start-ups can suggest ideas and solutions to step up awareness drive, sanitation, methods of spotting stray dogs, training to catch dogs, making shelters to keep dogs caught from the streets, and adoption and rehabilitation of stray dogs, an official statement said.

KSUM will provide financial and technical assistance to implement the best ideas and solutions.

Anoop Ambika, CEO, KSUM said encouraging startups having socially-relevant ideas has been a key mandate of KSUM ever since its inception.

"Our track record shows that over the years startups supported or incubated by KSUM have successfully evolved services and products that addressed public issues.

It could be for the first time that a nodal agency like KSUM is seeking to elicit from young, bright minds novel ideas and pragmatic solutions that could effectively tackle stray dog menace," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dog menace Kerala Startup Mission
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp