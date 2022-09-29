MG University’s first V-C AT Devasia passes away

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Gandhian and first vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University Dr A T Devasia passed away here on Wednesday. He was 94. Devasia participated in the freedom struggle as a student leader. His mortal remains will be brought to his residence at 12th Mile at 5pm on Friday. The funeral will begin at 2pm on Saturday at the house and the mortal remains will be buried at St Mathews Church, Anthyalam, at 3pm. Mar Joseph Kallarangat, bishop of Pala, will officiate the services. Devasia was born on March 20, 1928, at Anthyalam near Pala, to Arakkal Thomman and Marium. After obtaining graduate and post-graduate degrees from Tiruchirappalli and Madras, he pursued further studies in the United States and obtained his doctorate. He took over as the first vice-chancellor of MG University on January 16, 1984. His wife the late Prof Mariakutty is the youngest daughter of Outhachayan Koottiyaniyil (Malayil) Karoor. Mary Devasia, Timmy Devasia, and Dr Ressy Devasia are his children. Dr Saju Eapen Kurisummoottil, Sumitha Thevarkatt and Dr Jeff Anderson are his children-in-law.