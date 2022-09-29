PFI ban: CRPF team deployed in Aluva to protect RSS office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A CRPF team has been deployed in Aluva, a PFI stronghold, to provide security to RSS leaders and offices in the area following the Centre’s ban on the outfit. A 50-member team arrived in Aluva from the Pallippuram battalion of the CRPF on Wednesday morning. CRPF officials are providing protection to the RSS office, ‘Kesava Smriti’ at Aluva, and to four RSS leaders in Aluva.

Three officials each accompany the leaders during their journeys and provide protection to their houses. The security cover has been provided after local SDPI leaders in Aluva threatened that they will ‘handle’ RSS in 10 seconds two days ago. Besides, there were reports citing the Intelligence wing that the PFI had planned to attack RSS leaders in the area. CRPF will give protection to the RSS office at Kaloor in Kochi too.

