PFI ban: Kerala police to assist NIA in operations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to discuss the possible measures that will be implemented in the state in the wake of the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its feeder organisations. The meeting was attended by state police chief Anil Kant, home secretary V Venu and ADGP (Law and order) Vijay Sakhare. It was decided to extend the Kerala police’s full support for the NIA operations against the PFI elements in the state. The district police chiefs have been instructed to make security arrangements for the NIA teams during their operations. Meanwhile, the police will start sealing the PFI offices in the state from Thursday.