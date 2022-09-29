Home States Kerala

PFI ban: Kerala police to assist NIA in operations

Published: 29th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Image) A bloodied PFI activist being taken away by police after Popular Front of India members clashed with police over arrest of fellow member | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting to discuss the possible measures that will be implemented in the state in the wake of the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its feeder organisations.

The meeting was attended by state police chief Anil Kant, home secretary V Venu and ADGP (Law and order) Vijay Sakhare. It was decided to extend the Kerala police’s full support for the NIA operations against the PFI elements in the state.

The district police chiefs have been instructed to make security arrangements for the NIA teams during their operations. Meanwhile, the police will start sealing the PFI offices in the state from Thursday.

