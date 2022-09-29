Home States Kerala

PFI has unleashed much violence: MK Muneer

Muslim League leader and MLA M K Muneer has welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban PFI.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

IUML state secretary MK Muneer. | (Photo | Twitter, @mkmuneerdr)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim League leader and MLA MK Muneer has welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban PFI. The PFI has unleashed much violence and is raising slogans that mislead the younger generation, he said. Muneer told reporters in Kozhikode that the RSS has also committed heinous crimes and the time has come for banning both organisations. The RSS was banned once during the British rule, and thrice by the Union government, but it has come back with more vigour.

“We have to take on these organisations ideologically and uproot them. Or it will be like  an amoeba. It will come in different forms. These types of bans are common in most countries. Organisations are banned based on their activities,” Muneer said.

Muneer also exhorted youths, who have lost their way, to get rid of such ideas. “Stay together to maintain peace. Fascism can be fought only by standing together with secular forces,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim League MK Muneer RSS
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp