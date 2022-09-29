PFI has unleashed much violence: MK Muneer

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim League leader and MLA MK Muneer has welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban PFI. The PFI has unleashed much violence and is raising slogans that mislead the younger generation, he said. Muneer told reporters in Kozhikode that the RSS has also committed heinous crimes and the time has come for banning both organisations. The RSS was banned once during the British rule, and thrice by the Union government, but it has come back with more vigour. “We have to take on these organisations ideologically and uproot them. Or it will be like an amoeba. It will come in different forms. These types of bans are common in most countries. Organisations are banned based on their activities,” Muneer said. Muneer also exhorted youths, who have lost their way, to get rid of such ideas. “Stay together to maintain peace. Fascism can be fought only by standing together with secular forces,” he said.