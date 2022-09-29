Home States Kerala

PFI leadership says it accepts order, disbands organisation

The statement, appeared on the PFI Kerala unit’s official Facebook page, informed all its former members and the public that the organisation has been disbanded.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The windshield of a KSRTC bus broken following stone pelting in the PFI hartal in capital city

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership has announced the organisation has been disbanded after the central government imposed a ban on Wednesday. State general secretary A Abdul Sathar said in a statement that as law-abiding citizens, the PFI members accept the order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statement, appeared on the PFI Kerala unit’s official Facebook page, informed all its former members and the public that the organisation has been disbanded. “PFI is an organisation that has been functioning in the country for the past three decades, working for the marginalised sections,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Front of India PFI ban PFI
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp