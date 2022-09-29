PFI leadership says it accepts order, disbands organisation

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership has announced the organisation has been disbanded after the central government imposed a ban on Wednesday. State general secretary A Abdul Sathar said in a statement that as law-abiding citizens, the PFI members accept the order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statement, appeared on the PFI Kerala unit’s official Facebook page, informed all its former members and the public that the organisation has been disbanded. “PFI is an organisation that has been functioning in the country for the past three decades, working for the marginalised sections,” he said.

