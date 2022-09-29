Home States Kerala

PFI shouldn’t have existed in progressive Kerala: Professor TJ Joseph

PFI members had chopped off Joseph’s hand in 2010 alleging he committed blasphemy in a question paper he set.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Professor T J Joseph

Professor T J Joseph.(File | Photo)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Professor TJ Joseph, the first victim of PFI’s violence in Kerala, on Wednesday said he would like to offer silence as response — like other victims of the outfit’s brutality who are dead and hence cannot respond— to the ban. He said an extremist body like PFI should not have existed in a progressive, literate state like Kerala.

PFI members had chopped off Joseph’s hand in 2010 alleging he committed blasphemy in a question paper he set. The episode had announced the emergence of the extremist Muslim outfit as a force to reckon with in Kerala’s socio-political sphere. “Many in Kerala lost their lives in attacks by this radical group. They cannot react as they are dead. I am a victim too…I do not want to react to the ban...as it would be subjective,” he told TNIE.

“PFI is inspired by an ideology. As long as that ideology is there, the ban will not offer a full solution. People at the top of PFI decided to chop off my hands. Though it was termed an emotional reaction of workers at the lowest level, they are yet to disown my attackers. I only have sympathy for them as they are victims of a barbaric ideology,” he said. The detailed interview – a part of the ‘Express Dialogues’ series – will be published on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI TJ Joseph Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp