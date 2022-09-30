CPI a divided house, curtains to go up for Kerala conference Friday

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just hours remaining for its state conference to begin in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPI is a divided house and the party has been witnessing unprecedented developments. Veteran leaders KE Ismail and C Divakaran stayed away from the flag post march on Thursday.

While a section of senior leaders are keeping away from the crucial party proceedings as part of the conference, the official leadership has been exploring the scope of disciplinary action against the rebels.

The party executive meeting on Friday will take a call on whether any disciplinary action should be taken against the leaders who have made comments in public.

In an apparent warning to the rebels, the state leadership made it clear that those indulging in factionalism would not have a place in the party. In a short note in party mouthpiece ‘Navayugam’, state secretary Kanam Rajendran reminded party cadre that the Communist party would not promote factional work and individual-centric activities.

“Those indulging in such activities won’t have a place in the party. Let history act as a reminder of this,” Kanam said in the article. The boycott of the party event to hand over the flag post by veterans Ismail and Divakaran is a clear indication that the upcoming conference would not be a smooth affair. In the absence of Ismail, it was G R Anil who handed over the flat post to the march captain. Divakaran, the state executive member in charge of the district, too stayed away from the event.

The veterans staying away from the event hasn’t gone down well with the leadership. However, a source in the Ismail camp said, “He had informed the leadership that he won’t be able to make it to the party event on Thursday. His inconvenience was conveyed to the leadership.”

As per the programme, Divakaran is scheduled to hoist the flag before the delegates’ conference at the conference venue on Saturday. A section within the party wants disciplinary action to be taken against Divakaran who has openly criticised the party decision to strictly enforce mandatory age cap of 75 years. If the leadership decides to take action against him, Divakaran could be replaced.

In an unprecedented move, the anti-Kanam groups in the party are planning to field a candidate against him as the state secretary. If a contest is held for the post, it would be the first time in the history of the party. The rebels plan to field three-time assistant secretary Prakash Babu to take on Kanam.

PANNYAN TO HOIST FLAG

The CPI state conference, ahead of the 24th party congress, will begin with senior leader Pannyan Raveendran hoisting the flag at Putharikandam grounds on Friday. State secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the public meet after that. Party general secretary D Raja will inaugurate the delegates’ conference at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

