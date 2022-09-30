Implement uniform Mass without delay, Vatican tells Mar Thazhath

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vatican has directed Mar Andrews Thazhath, apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, to implement without any further delay the directives of the Apostolic See regarding the unitary mode of celebrating the Holy Mass. The missive comes in the wake of the continuing standoff over the unitary mode of Holy Mass.

In the letter, dated September 20, which was released on Thursday, prefect Cardinal Leonardo Sandri said the directive comes after the dicastery continued to receive letters and petitions from the clergy and lay faithful of the archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly about the non-implementation of the decision of the Syro-Malabar Church on the unitary mode of Holy Mass.

Mar Thazhath has been asked to implement with pastoral and paternal prudence the synodal decision on the uniform mode without further delay. The apostolic administrator has also been directed to report to the dicastery after implementing the instructions mentioned in the previous missives of the Apostolic See.

