Home States Kerala

Subsidy, SGST exemption for non-MSMEs in draft industrial policy

The offers are exclusive to sunrise or priority sectors identified by the government.

Published: 30th September 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

MSME, Covid

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A capital investment subsidy scheme and SGST reimbursement for non-MSMEs and electricity duty exemption for MSMEs are among the highlights of the draft industrial and commercial policy unveiled by Industries Minister P Rajeeve here on Thursday. The offers are exclusive to sunrise or priority sectors identified by the government.

Non-MSMEs will be eligible for a 10% investment subsidy on fixed capital capped at Rs 10 crore. Cent percent reimbursement will be offered on capital investment for five years. An apprenticeship incentive has been announced in the manufacturing sector wherein 1,000 apprentices will be provided 50% of the stipend subject to a maximum of Rs 5,000 per apprentice for six months.

Rajeeve said the new policy aims to tap the inherent strengths of Kerala and foster investments in sunrise sectors. “We will play to our strengths and explore our production capabilities. Focus will be on our core strengths to promote employment generation,” he said. The existing industrial policy was formulated in 2018. Stakeholders’ feedback will be taken on the draft.

The new industrial policy will be released in January 2023 and will be in effect from April 1, 2023. The 20 sunrise sectors include artificial intelligence, space sector, ayurveda, biotechnology, designing, electronic system design and manufacturing, electric vehicles, engineering & research and development, food technology, and graphene. Other areas are hi-tech farming, high value-added rubber products, logistics, medical equipment, nano technology, renewable energy, retail, robotics, tourism and hospitality, 3D printing and marine cluster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME SGST
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp