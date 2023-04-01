Home States Kerala

Governor does a U-turn, hands Saji Gopinath KTU VC charge

Khan instead gave additional charge of vice-chancellor to Ciza Thomas, a senior joint director in the directorate of technical education. 

Published: 01st April 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as chancellor of state universities, has given additional charge of vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to Digital University VC Saji Gopinath.  

According to an order issued by the Raj Bhavan, Saji will hold the additional responsibility with effect from April 1, pending the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor. Saji was given charge after incumbent V C Ciza Thomas retired from government service on March 31. 

Ironically, Saji was among the 11 vice-chancellors on whom Khan had served show-cause notice for removal because their selection was not as per UGC norms.

The governor had also opposed handing over the VC charge to Saji when the government first recommended his name. 

This was after M S Rajasree had to step down from the VC post following an adverse Supreme Court verdict. 

Khan instead gave additional charge of vice-chancellor to Ciza Thomas, a senior joint director in the directorate of technical education. 

Ciza, who took up the task allegedly without seeking the government’s permission, was served a charge memo hours before her retirement. The memo said her decision to accept the appointment was in violation of the service rules and amounted to indiscipline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan KTU VC Saji Gopinath
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp