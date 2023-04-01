India’s presidency will boost G20’s goals: Union minister

By Express News Service

KUMARAKOM (KOTTAYAM): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan addressed the plenary sessions of the second Sherpa-level meeting under India’s G20 presidency which got underway at KTDC Waterscapes in Kumarakom on Friday.

He expressed hope that the Kumarakom session of the Sherpa meetings would provide a perfect opportunity to take stock of the work done so far under India’s presidency, as well as to deliberate on the way forward for further cementing G20’s good work and achieving ambitious and agreed outcomes.

“The theme of India’s G20 presidency has been based on universal brotherhood, that is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future,’ has found resonance across the world, with its all-encompassing, inclusive message, capturing the diverse global challenges of the day.

We have successfully held 46 G20 meetings so far in 27 different cities in India. In addition to the Sherpa and Finance Track working groups, the two ministerial meetings — the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) — saw record high-level participation from all. Going forward, we hope for the successful conduct of about 20 more ministerial meetings to come, including the New Delhi Leaders’ Summit on September 9-10, 2023,” he said.

Later interacting with mediapersons, Muraleedharan said three additions have been made to G20 deliberations under the Indian presidency.

“We have added startup meetings to the Engagement Group of G20 for the first time. During this G20 presidency, we will also seek an opportunity to organise a round table of chief scientific advisers of all G20 countries,” he said.

