Kannur looks to stich revival with ‘pudava’

Published: 01st April 2023

By M A Rajeev Kumar
KANNUR: Kannur, known as the land of looms, was renowned for its textile sector, which has long boasted top quality and aesthetics. However, the entry of textile giants from across the state border has toppled Kannur’s prominence in recent years.

This has prompted the need to give the local industry a facelift, both to compete with the other players as well as to restore its former glory.

The district panchayat has rolled out a new project by way of which the local industry can produce specially designed sarees under the brand name ‘Kannur Pudava’. Officials hope to lure skilled workers from the textile field and give them intense training under the supervision of experts to craft these sarees.

“It will help Kannur climb to its deserved place in the textile market,” said P P Divya, the panchayat president. “Wedding sarees sold in Kerala today are mostly woven outside the state. With the new project, we hope to change that,” she said.

“Kannur has a long tradition, all the necessary infrastructure and perhaps the most skilled labourers in the field. With a bit of modernisation, the local industry will be able to come up with beautiful wedding sarees,” Divya said.

The panchayat has allotted Rs 12 lakh for the project in this year’s annual budget. In addition to modernising the industry by improving its infrastructure, the panchayat also hopes to bring together textile groups and workers, experts, and design specialists to amalgamate their best ideas and shape the way forward. Apart from producing pre-designed sarees, Kannur Pudava would also incorporate the suggestions and ideas of the customer into the production phase. These sarees will also be available online.

“What we plan to implement is the revamp and the protection of the traditional industry. There are immense possibilities in this area, and we should at least try to explore our chances,” Divya said.

