Kerala: Indifference of Wayanad medical college hospital doctor leads to tribal child's death

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In a tragic incident that further emphasises the poor health infrastructure and facilities available for tribal communities in Wayanad, a six-month-old toddler recently lost his life allegedly due to malnutrition and lack of proper medical care.

Bineesh and Leela, residents of Karattukunnu tribal colony in Vellamunda, Mananthavady, took their baby boy to Wayanad medical college hospital in critical condition on March 21. But, the duty doctor denied proper treatment to the child, who was also suffering from anaemia and sent them back home. The infant died at his home the next morning.

The baby was initially taken to the primary health sub-centre in Karattukunnu, Vellamunda. He was then referred to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) owing to his condition.

Though the child was rushed to the casualty section of the hospital in an ambulance by evening, the doctor paid scant attention to his condition. After conducting a preliminary check-up, the medic said there was nothing serious with the child and asked the parents to treat him at home.

Bineesh said the doctor shouted at them for bringing the kid to the medical college for an innocuous illness. “The doctor asked me if I were mad. We were made to believe that the illness was not serious and that it can be treated at home. But, our kid died the next morning, he said. There are also allegations the baby faced acute malnutrition and health workers had refused to visit their house to check on his condition.

The district medical officer Dr Dinesh ordered an inquiry into the incident. The investigation revealed the medical negligence of the MCH medical staff, including the doctor who examined the child. Wayanad MCH principal has been asked to take action against the staff, the DMO said.

