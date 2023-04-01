Pathanamthitta’s Modi on the origins of his surname, political ideology & more

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction for ‘defaming the Modi community’ and his subsequent expulsion from the Parliament, a CPM leader in Pathanamthitta is at the centre of attention, albeit on account of his surname – Modi.

Jijo Modi, 32, is the CPM district panchayat member from the Malayalapuzha division in Pathanamthitta. His seemingly uncanny surname has always been a topic of interest for many. However, its origins boils down to simple convenience.

The origin story

Jijo was born and brought up in a Congress family in Konni. “My father, George M D, locally known as George Modiyil, was an active Congress politician. Our family name is Modiyil. When I was born, my father named me Jijo Modi, shortening our family name. Thus, I came to don the Modi surname,” Jijo elaborated.

When Jijo was studying in school, his teachers and classmates were initially surprised to learn his name and expressed an interest in knowing what it meant.

“In Malayalam, the word ‘Modi’ means beautiful. My teachers and classmates gathered that my surname Modi, too, meant beautiful. I had to clarify that it was our family name. When I was studying in Class VIII, Narendra Modi, our current Prime Minister, became very active in Gujarat politics. Then, many people asked me if I had any connection to him,” Jijo said.

According to Jijo, apart from his surname and beard, he has no connection to Narendra Modi. Jijo does not even support Modi or his BJP.

Nothing common with PM

“The Malayalapuzha panchayat members and I had visited Sikkim once on a study tour. When we reached a district panchayat office there, the members there, too, started to call me Modiji after I told them my name. I told them with a smile that though my name is similar to the Prime Minister, my politics and ideology were different,” Jijo said.

“After the BJP government’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, I even considered removing Modi from my name. I’m also opposed to their ploys against Rahul Gandhi. The BJP government is acting in a very fascist manner. They are trying to silence all those who get in their way,” Jijo added.

Now, in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the Parliament, Congress leaders here are highlighting Jijo’s name as an example from Kerala. “During their recent protests, Congress leaders cited me to point out that Rahul’s statement was not against any community,” Jijo said.

Allegiance to CPM

Though his father was an active Congress leader, Jijo showed interest in CPM and was an active leader of SFI and DYFI in the district. While studying BCom at VNS College in Konni, Jijo was elected as SFI college chairman without any opposition. After that, he became the SFI Konni area president and, soon, a DYFI district committee member.

How ‘Modi’ wrested Malayalapuzha

Malayalapuzha division had long been a Congress bastion. It was the arrival of Jijo Modi as a CPM candidate and his thumping victory by a margin of 2,500 votes that rewrote the political scene here. The Malayalapuzha Modi legacy continues through Jijo’s two children, Sainika Modi, 8, and Nainika Modi, 4.

