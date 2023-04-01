Home States Kerala

Price hike 'fuel' protest: UDF observes 'black day' in Kerala 

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan charged that an additional tax burden of Rs 5,000 crore has been imposed upon people because of the "mismanagement" and "negligence" of the state government.

Published: 01st April 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Congress-led UDF observed 'black day' on Saturday with protests held against the Left government across Kerala as the state budget's proposal to levy cess on fuel and liquor among other tax hikes came into effect from today.

The opposition front also announced that it would stay away from the anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan dispensation, which begins today, as part of demonstrations against its various "anti-people" policies along with "unjustified and unscientific" budget proposals.

Wearing black badges and holding black flags in their hands, several UDF activists took out marches in various panchayats and municipalities.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan charged that an additional tax burden of Rs 5,000 crore has been imposed upon people because of the "mismanagement" and "negligence" of the state government.

Besides the imposition of the fuel cess, power tariff and water tax have also been increased by the government, making the life of common people miserable, he told reporters in Kochi.

This is for the first time in the history of the state that such a huge tax burden has been imposed upon people, he further alleged.

"This is April 1 and the beginning of the new financial year. The implementation of the Rs 5,000 crore tax burden imposed upon the common people by the Pinarayi Vijayan government begins today," he said.

He also said it was an irony that the government begins its anniversary celebrations on the same day when the "unscientific" budget proposals, which will make the life of ordinary people more miserable, gets implemented.

The Congress-led UDF would not cooperate with any of the celebrations, he added.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, in the recent state budget, had proposed a social security cess on sale of petrol and diesel at the rate of Rs 2 per litre to bring in additional revenue of Rs 750 crore.

He had also proposed to levy cess at the rate of Rs 20 for each bottle of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) between the price range of Rs 500 and Rs 999.

Also, a cess was levied at the rate of Rs 40 per bottle of IMFL having MRP above Rs 1,000 to garner an additional revenue of Rs 400 crore.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UDF Kerala black day fuel price cess
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp