Theyyam meets tech: Malayali’s novel film showcases AI’s moves

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an era when artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly spreading its wings and emerging as a potential replacement for human labour, a young IT entrepreneur’s groundbreaking short film seeks to demystify the technology.

Gokul A’s one-minute short, based on the raktha chamundi theyyam, is supposedly the first of its kind in the country. The Thiruvananthapuram native’s aim in creating the film was twofold: to make the first AI short film in India and to convey the message that the rise of AI is a new beginning in technology. The movie explores the links between the ancient ritual theyyam dance and the rise of generative technology models.

Through the film, Gokul seeks to demonstrate the power of creation and destruction and how humans can leverage the potential of generative AI to unleash their creativity in new and innovative ways. He argues that AI is a new beginning, just as the raktha chamundi theyyam represents the destruction of the old to make way for the new.

“I wanted to spread awareness on the need to adapt to change in technology. When computers were first introduced, many people opposed them, fearing for their jobs. Now, the introduction of AI-related applications has reignited the same apprehensions. Those who learn and adapt to the new technologies will survive, and this is the message I have conveyed through the movie,” says the 28-year-old.

Gokul compiled images and videos of theyyam from YouTube and Google. He gathered a total of 4,500 images and used the stable diffusion tool, which allowed him to move the images like a movie using text.

He generated the video by moving a batch of images. It took three days to create the movie, for which Gokul took the assistance of his friend Prageesh. Gokul is the co-founder of Accubits Technologies, an IT company based in Technopark.

The film is a significant contribution to the world of AI, as it showcases the power of generative models and how they can be leveraged for creative purposes. The film also serves as a timely reminder that, in the face of rapid technological advancements, adaptability and flexibility are essential for survival.

