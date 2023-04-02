Home States Kerala

Cutting revenue sources: Pinarayi criticises Centre for financially choking the state

He said that the first LDF government initiated development projects worth Rs 62,000 crore in the state, and in the second term, development projects worth Rs 60,000 crore are planned.

Published: 02nd April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi , P Rajeeve

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having a word with Industries Minister P Rajeeve to inaugurate ‘Ente Keralam’ the second anniversary celebration of the second Pinarayi Vijayan govt at Marine Drive.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the LDF government’s second-anniversary celebration by highlighting the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the government since it came to power for the second term. 

He said that the first LDF government initiated development projects worth Rs 62,000 crore in the state, and in the second term, development projects worth Rs 60,000 crore are planned. During the event held at Marine Drive on Saturday, he criticised the BJP government for reducing the tax share of the state government, leading to financial suffocation.

“The central government is cutting the tax share of the state government and is also preventing the state government from taking out loans. In the projects that are funded by the central government, it is reducing the Centre’s share and increasing the state’s share. The BJP government is making the state choke by trimming the revenue sources,”Pinarayi said.

The chief minister also criticised the UDF for boycotting the government’s second-anniversary celebration and questioned their decision. He stated that the Vaikom centenary inauguration was organised under the government’s aegis, but the opposition boycotted the celebration.

”It is not right to oppose everything blindly, and those who boycotted the government’s programme, do they also boycott the inauguration of developmental projects?” he asked. Industries Minister P Rajeeve announced that the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand would be renovated as a second-anniversary gift from the state government. 

He stated that the KSRTC will allow private buses to enter it, and the stand will be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub. The state-level inaugural session of the ‘My Kerala’ Mega Exhibition also started at Marine Drive, which Rajeeve presided over.

TAGS
Kerala revenue sources Pinarayi Vijayan
