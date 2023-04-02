Home States Kerala

Four Velankanni pilgrims including a child from Thrissur die after bus overturns in Tamil Nadu

Of the four deceased, two have been identified while the identity of the others was yet to be confirmed. It is reported that the driver of the bus KV Travels fell asleep losing control of the bus.

Published: 02nd April 2023 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four pilgrims including a child on a pilgrimage from Thrissur to Velankanni Church died after the bus they were travelling overturned in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to the sources, a group of 51 pilgrims including children were in the bus, which began its journey from Ollur in Thrissur at around 7 pm on Saturday. They planned to participate in the Palm Sunday prayers at the famous Velankani Church. According to reports reaching here, forty people have been injured in the accident.

Of the four deceased, two have been identified while the identity of the others was yet to be confirmed. It is reported that the driver of the bus KV Travels fell asleep, following which the bus went out of control.

The driver of the bus is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, sources in the Thrissur district administration said. 

