‘Married women should stay at home’: Kerala WCD’s April Fool’s joke draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A slew of posts shared on the official social media handle of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in Kerala, intended to drive some traffic on the occasion of April Fool’s Day, has drawn flak from all quarters.

The posts, which went on to detail some uncanny and non-existent laws that had apparently come into effect in April, were deemed ‘insensitive’ and ‘belittled the progress that Kerala has made in uplifting women’. ‘Taking or giving dowry is not a punishable offence’, ‘married women should stay at home’, and ‘husband may assault a wife to bring her within his control’ were some of the messages shared on the WCD Department’s social media handle.

Though the intended idea was to highlight that no message on the cards posted was legal, it was lost in the subtext. The posts were quickly taken down by officials when the gravity of the matter was brought to light by netizens, who bombarded the page with their criticism and comments.

Kerala Tourism gets the joke

A photo posted by Kerala Tourism on their official Instagram handle showed Hollywood’s favourite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, strolling through rows of plantations in what appeared like Munnar. Though apparently fake, the photo triggered a heated debate as it was learned on Friday that the couple had arrived in Mumbai.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A slew of posts shared on the official social media handle of the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department in Kerala, intended to drive some traffic on the occasion of April Fool’s Day, has drawn flak from all quarters. The posts, which went on to detail some uncanny and non-existent laws that had apparently come into effect in April, were deemed ‘insensitive’ and ‘belittled the progress that Kerala has made in uplifting women’. ‘Taking or giving dowry is not a punishable offence’, ‘married women should stay at home’, and ‘husband may assault a wife to bring her within his control’ were some of the messages shared on the WCD Department’s social media handle. Though the intended idea was to highlight that no message on the cards posted was legal, it was lost in the subtext. The posts were quickly taken down by officials when the gravity of the matter was brought to light by netizens, who bombarded the page with their criticism and comments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kerala Tourism gets the joke A photo posted by Kerala Tourism on their official Instagram handle showed Hollywood’s favourite couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya, strolling through rows of plantations in what appeared like Munnar. Though apparently fake, the photo triggered a heated debate as it was learned on Friday that the couple had arrived in Mumbai.