57-yr-old man dies due to suspected food poisoning in Thrissur; 2 critical

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An elderly man named Saseendran, who had been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College hospital after falling unconscious, died vomiting blood on Sunday. Hospital authorities suspect that he may have died due to food poisoning. The Medical College police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Saseendran

Saseendran, a 57-year-old resident of Avanoor, had collapsed after withdrawing money from an ATM near his home. Despite receiving first aid at the hospital, he passed away soon after vomiting blood. After Saseendran was admitted, his wife Geetha and two coconut pluckers named Chandran and Sreeraman, who had eaten breakfast at Saseendran’s house, were also admitted to the hospital with similar symptoms of food poisoning.

According to an official from the Medical College police, the family had eaten idli for breakfast, which was prepared at home. The coconut pluckers had also eaten breakfast at Saseendran’s house before he went to the ATM to pay their wages.

A forensic team has visited Saseendran’s home and taken food samples for testing. The officer added that only a postmortem report could reveal the actual reason behind the death, and action would be taken based on that report. Meanwhile, the health condition of the two coconut pluckers remains critical, while Geetha has been responding well to treatment.

