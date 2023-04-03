Finally, public can use clean toilets at KSRTC depots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has renovated toilets in its depots across the state for the public. It launched the programme after receiving complaints regarding the poorly-maintained and dysfunctional toilets in the depots. The KSRTC has spent around Rs 3 crore for the renovation of toilets in all its 93 depots. Each depot received up to Rs 5 lakh.

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the renovated toilets in 72 depots on Monday. The KSRTC has also partnered with the local bodies to renovate 16 additional toilets under the ‘Take a Break’ project. The KSRTC had earlier renovated toilets in some of the depots, including Ernakulam, with the support of the Lions Club.

The KSRTC has also formed a civil maintenance and welfare committee in each depot to maintain the toilets. The committee has the unit head as its chairperson and one representative each from recognised trade unions.

“Almost all depots have better toilet facilities now with the joint effort of the staff, officers and the management,” said a statement. The minister is expected to announce measures to spruce up each depot under the guidance of the civil maintenance and welfare committee. Raju had announced the toilet renovation programme when he took over as the transport minister.

