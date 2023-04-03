Four youths arrested for assaulting man

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Sakthikulangara police have arrested four people on Sunday for allegedly assaulting Meenathucherry native Godwin. Amal, 24, Abhay, 21, Sancho, 21, and Aftab, 20, have been identified as the accused, who also hail from Meenathucherry.

According to the police, Godwin had questioned the accused for using marijuana in public places. As an act of revenge, the accused assaulted the survivor when he visited the Edamanakkavu temple in Sakthikulangara to attend a festival on Saturday, causing injuries to his head, face, and hands.

Later, Godwin registered a formal complaint at the Sakthikulangara police station. Based on this, the police began an investigation and arrested the accused. They were apprehended by a team led by circle inspector Binu Varghese and sub-inspectors Asha, Shahjahan, and civil police officers Srikanth, Parveen, and Biju Kumar.

The accused were charged under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). After the medical examination, they were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

