Home States Kerala

Four youths arrested for assaulting man

Later, Godwin registered a formal complaint at the Sakthikulangara police station. Based on this,  police began an investigation and arrested the accused.

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Sakthikulangara police have arrested four people on Sunday for allegedly assaulting Meenathucherry native Godwin. Amal, 24, Abhay, 21, Sancho, 21, and Aftab, 20, have been identified as the accused, who also hail from Meenathucherry. 

According to the police, Godwin had questioned the accused for using marijuana in public places. As an act of revenge, the accused assaulted the survivor when he visited the Edamanakkavu temple in Sakthikulangara to attend a festival on Saturday, causing injuries to his head, face, and hands.

Later, Godwin registered a formal complaint at the Sakthikulangara police station. Based on this, the police began an investigation and arrested the accused. They were apprehended by a team led by circle inspector Binu Varghese and sub-inspectors Asha, Shahjahan, and civil police officers Srikanth, Parveen, and Biju Kumar.

The accused were charged under IPC Section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). After the medical examination, they were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakthikulangara police assaulting
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp