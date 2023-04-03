LDF-led govt made 9,000 backdoor appointments in health dept: Youth League

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The ruling LDF government has made about 9,000 backdoor appointments in the state under the National Ayush Mission, claimed P Ismail, the state treasurer of the Youth League. Speaking to the media in Kozhikode on Sunday, Ismail alleged that party workers and relatives of leaders of the ruling Left were appointed through the health department in violation of norms.

Interviews are held without adequate advertisement and information about the vacancy to ensure that those on a pre-prepared list get the job. In this way, party appointments are being made for jobs with a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000. First temporary appointments and then permanent postings, Ismail claimed.

According to Ismail, of the 28 employees at the Edakkara Government Hospital in Malappuram, three permanent employees and 12 temporary staff are party appointees. Work is also underway to see these temporary postings made permanent, he added.

The Muslim Youth League demanded a thorough inquiry into these alleged backdoor appointments and sought to cancel them. It also urged the state to conduct interviews and appointments in a transparent manner.

