Home States Kerala

LDF-led govt made 9,000 backdoor appointments in health dept: Youth League

Interviews are held without adequate advertisement and information about the vacancy to ensure that those on a pre-prepared list get the job.

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Party workers waving LDF flag while celebrating the victory in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

Representational image (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The ruling LDF government has made about 9,000 backdoor appointments in the state under the National Ayush Mission, claimed P Ismail, the state treasurer of the Youth League. Speaking to the media in Kozhikode on Sunday, Ismail alleged that party workers and relatives of leaders of the ruling Left were appointed through the health department in violation of norms.

Interviews are held without adequate advertisement and information about the vacancy to ensure that those on a pre-prepared list get the job. In this way, party appointments are being made for jobs with a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 45,000. First temporary appointments and then permanent postings, Ismail claimed.

According to Ismail,  of the 28 employees at the Edakkara Government Hospital in Malappuram, three permanent employees and 12 temporary staff are party appointees. Work is also underway to see these temporary postings made permanent, he added.

The Muslim Youth League demanded a thorough inquiry into these alleged backdoor appointments and sought to cancel them. It also urged the state to conduct interviews and appointments in a transparent manner.

Party appointees
According to Ismail,  of the 28 employees at the Edakkara Government Hospital in Malappuram, three permanent employees and 12 temporary staff are party appointees. Work is also underway to see these temporary postings made permanent, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF government Youth League
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp