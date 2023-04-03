Home States Kerala

Rs 1.25K crore plan fund goes unutilised as Kerala govt gives it to LSGs on March 30

The third installment of Rs 1,876.72 crore was supposed to be provided in early January

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local bodies in the state of Kerala are facing a dilemma. On March 30, the state government released Rs 1,251 crore towards the third installment of development and plan funds for the last fiscal year.

However, as the government released the fund with just one day remaining in the financial year, 1200 local bodies have been unable to spend the bulk of the third installment and are now waiting for an extension to utilise the spillover fund.

The third installment of Rs 1,876.72 crore was supposed to be provided in early January so that the local bodies would be able to complete the works implemented before the next fiscal year. Instead, the LDF government only released one-third of it and delayed the next tranche until the eve of the financial year.
Usually, the state government releases development and plan funds in three installments.

Last fiscal, the first installment was given on April 8, the second on October 12, and a portion of the third in early January. However, due to a funds crunch, the third installment was not fully released,  and only one-third of it was provided to the local bodies. M Murali, Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan State chairman, claimed that less than 10% of the sanctioned amount was utilised by the local bodies.

“The LDF government can always claim that they had given the three installments towards the plan funds and development funds on time. But what’s the point in granting the funds on the eve of the financial year? If the state government has an iota of commitment, then they should seek an extension urgently, at least for a month”, Murali, former Congress MLA from Mavelikara told TNIE.

During former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s tenure, the then UDF  government gave a two-month extension to use spillover funds. A similar incident occurred during the pandemic times which saw the previous LDF government under the aegis of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan granting three months extension to utilise the spillover funds. 

But in this case here now the lapsed funds have not gone into the consolidated fund but instead remain with the treasury. Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary (local self-government), said that spillover of funds from the previous fiscal year has been happening almost every year due to various reasons. She added that the state government sanctions the spillover after checking the financial status and hoped that the unutilised funds would be granted to the local bodies soon.

Distribution at last moment

  • 1,200 local bodies unable to utilise bulk of third installment
  • Seek an extension to spend spillover fund
  • Last fiscal, the first installment was given on April 8, the second on October 12, and a portion of the third in early January. However, due to a funds crunch, the third installment was not fully released
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala govt Rs 1251 crore
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp