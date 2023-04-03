Will seek Centre’s help to resolve human-wildlife conflicts, says Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said issues related to the human-wildlife conflict that could not be solved alone by the state government would be brought before the Central government to find a solution.

He was inaugurating the state-level ‘Vana Souhrida Sadas’, conducted by the forest and wildlife department to interact with public and farmers’ forums in connection with various wildlife issues in the district at Mananthavady.

“State government is trying to address all issues being faced by the people living in forest areas through ‘Vana Souhrida Sadas’ programmes. The forest department officers will interact with local residents, farmers, and elected members in various areas to hear their problems and resolve them immediately. It is expected that most of their issues could be addressed through the initiative.

However, there are some complicated issues, and the state government alone cannot find a solution. In such cases, a joint effort by the Central and state government is needed. For this purpose, we will seek the Central government’s support to find a solution,” the CM said.

Vijayan added that the conservation of forests and wildlife is essential. It is not possible to protect the forest without the support of people. Hence, the government will strengthen village-level forest conservation activities with the public’s participation, he added.

The chief minister said the forest department is working towards a mission to totally eradicate the golden shower trees from the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary as the invasive plant species pose a severe threat to the natural forest. The government is also taking steps to provide more employment to people who depend on the forest for livelihood, the CM said.

According to him, a `110-crore project under KIIFB is underway to set up steel fencing to prevent human-wildlife conflict. In the last ten years, 1,051 people died due to wildlife attacks, including snake bites, in the state, the CM said.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran presided over the inaugural meet held at St Patrick School, Mananthavady. Legislators O K Kelu, I C Balakrishnan, T Siddique, and Collector Renu Raj were also present.

