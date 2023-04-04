ED attaches assets of SIDCO graft case accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.24 crore of accused persons in the case related to graft in the Telecom City Project by Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (Kerala SIDCO). ED has started a probe based on an FIR registered by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram.

As per a press release, ED started a probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the contract awarded to Som Projects as part of the land development project of Telecom City at Menamkulam.

The company subcontracted the project illegally to Mohammad Sadique Hussain of KGN Construction and Noohu Khan of Veeyem Groups Engineers for Rs 40.73 lakh in 2010.

“The sub-contractors over-excavated 20,363.7 cubic metres of sand from the area near Parvathy Puthanar, which was not allocated for sand excavation. The said act caused a loss to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore to Kerala SIDCO. Therefore, the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) identified in the case is Rs 6.79 crore,” stated the press release.

Both VACB and ED probes revealed that former SIDCO MD Saji Basheer and former AGM S Ajith Kumar received illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore and six lakh, respectively, for the sub-contractors for facilitating the illegitimate excavation on the site and nearby. Both VACB and ED registered cases against six persons, including SIDCO officials and contractors. ED also arraigned the six persons as accused in the money laundering case.

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.24 crore of accused persons in the case related to graft in the Telecom City Project by Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (Kerala SIDCO). ED has started a probe based on an FIR registered by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram. As per a press release, ED started a probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the contract awarded to Som Projects as part of the land development project of Telecom City at Menamkulam. The company subcontracted the project illegally to Mohammad Sadique Hussain of KGN Construction and Noohu Khan of Veeyem Groups Engineers for Rs 40.73 lakh in 2010. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The sub-contractors over-excavated 20,363.7 cubic metres of sand from the area near Parvathy Puthanar, which was not allocated for sand excavation. The said act caused a loss to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore to Kerala SIDCO. Therefore, the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) identified in the case is Rs 6.79 crore,” stated the press release. Both VACB and ED probes revealed that former SIDCO MD Saji Basheer and former AGM S Ajith Kumar received illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore and six lakh, respectively, for the sub-contractors for facilitating the illegitimate excavation on the site and nearby. Both VACB and ED registered cases against six persons, including SIDCO officials and contractors. ED also arraigned the six persons as accused in the money laundering case.