Home States Kerala

ED attaches assets of SIDCO graft case accused

ED has started a probe based on an FIR registered by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published: 04th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Directorate of Enforcement

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 5.24 crore of accused persons in the case related to graft in the Telecom City Project by Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation (Kerala SIDCO). ED has started a probe based on an FIR registered by Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Investigation Unit-II, Thiruvananthapuram. 

As per a press release, ED started a probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the contract awarded to Som Projects as part of the land development project of Telecom City at Menamkulam. 

The company subcontracted the project illegally to Mohammad Sadique Hussain of KGN Construction and Noohu Khan of Veeyem Groups Engineers for Rs 40.73 lakh in 2010. 

“The sub-contractors over-excavated 20,363.7 cubic metres of sand from the area near Parvathy Puthanar, which was not allocated for sand excavation. The said act caused a loss to the tune of Rs 3.46 crore to Kerala SIDCO. Therefore, the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) identified in the case is Rs 6.79 crore,” stated the press release.

Both VACB and ED probes revealed that former SIDCO MD Saji Basheer and former AGM S Ajith Kumar received illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore and six lakh, respectively, for the sub-contractors for facilitating the illegitimate excavation on the site and nearby.  Both VACB and ED registered cases against six persons, including SIDCO officials  and contractors. ED also arraigned the six persons as accused in the money laundering case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIDCO graft case
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp