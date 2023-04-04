Home States Kerala

Elephant menace: Expert panel visits Anayirangal

The committee has been told to file a report by April 5. P S Easa could not accompany the panel during the visit due to ill health.

Published: 04th April 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arikomban

Arikomban found roaming in a tea estate at Periyakanal in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court to advise it about the reasons for the human-elephant conflict in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats of Idukki district visited the area on Monday.

High range circle chief conservator of forests (CCF) R S Arun, Project Tiger field director H Pramod, Wildlife Trust of India chief veterinarian N V K Ashraf and former director of Kerala Forest Research Institute P S Easa are the members of the committee led by amicus curiae Ramesh Babu.

The committee visited various areas, including Anayirangal, where rogue elephant Arikomban has been spreading panic and destroying houses. The local residents complained that the elephants are roaming the area day and night, posing a threat to their lives. Presidents of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats also met the panel members and shared the ordeal of the local residents.

“The expert committee visited the affected areas, including Anayirangal and B L Ram. Later, we met the panel members and informed them about the situation in the area. We conveyed our anguish to the team and the need to capture the rogue elephant. They have assured to inform the court about the situation,” said Saly Baby, the Chinnakkanal panchayat president.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chinnakkanal panchayat are continuing the day and night protest at Singukandam, demanding the capture of Arikomban.

